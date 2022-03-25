TIME Studios and Roc Nation to Produce Documentary About Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete is about to have her story told about how she became the artist we know as Megan Thee Stallion.

TIME Studios and Roc Nation have just announced they are jointly producing a forthcoming, multi-part documentary series about Roc Nation artist, Megan Thee Stallion. The planned documentary of the GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist will be directed by Nneka Onuorah.

“Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience and professionalism,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said in a written statement. “Her journey is inspirational and we’re proud to have partnered with TIME Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years. Our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs.”

The documentary will reveal an intimate perspective of Megan’s life and career. From her Texas upbringing, influences, and steps she has taken throughout her life to blossom into the artist that we see today. Pointing out critical milestones in her career, the film project will shed light on the many facets of the Houston native’s multilayered personality.

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world. Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” said TIME Studios Co-Head of Documentary Loren Hammonds. “Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”

The documentary will include a mix of rare archival footage and a fresh verité video as it will emphasize Megan’s rise from her freestyling days to accentuate her climb to the cultural powerhouse she has become. It will also showcase and amplify Megan’s journey to success. This film will also touch on how the entrepreneur has overcome various personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career.