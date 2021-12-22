Tina Knowles-Lawson Debuts New Facebook Watch Show ‘Talks With Mama Tina’

Facebook Watch has been showcasing many people from different spectrums hosting their own platforms, including Jada Pinkett-Smith and Taraji P. Henson, to name a few. You can now add Tina Knowles-Lawson to that lineup.

Lawson announced the news of her Facebook Watch show, Talks With Mama Tina, on her Instagram account on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The show will debut Wednesday, Dec. 22.

“I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show “Talks With Mama Tina” where I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to have a talk with me. I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO! Be sure to tune in starting on THIS Wednesday, 12/23. To view, you can visit my Facebook page. Facebook.com/MsTinaKnowlesLawson ❤️

“Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grandbabies for making this special theme song for the show. Are you guys ready to watch?”

The famous mother of popular singers Beyoncé and Solange also mentions the upcoming guests appearing with her. Those guests include Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, John David Washington, Pauletta Washington, Kevin Hart, Storm Reid, Marsai Martin, Zendaya, and Tiffany Haddish.

Knowles-Lawson also says she “even got the pleasure of sitting down with some of the mothers of these talented superstars. I’m really proud of this show and all the people who helped make It happen! You won’t want to miss an episode!”



On Tuesday, she congratulated her granddaughter Blue Ivy for winning “Best Voiceover – Children’s Audiobook” at the 2021 Voice Arts Awards! Jay-Z and Beyonce’s daughter narrated “Hair Love” – a children’s book that “follows the ups and downs of a dad taking care of his young daughter’s hair for the first time.”