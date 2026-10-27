photo credit: (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp) Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation ) Women by Sidnee Michelle Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland Team Up To Support Black Maternal Health In Houston The event will take place in Houston’s historic Third Ward neighborhood, where Knowles raised her daughters.







Tina Knowles and Kelly Rowland are returning to their Houston roots to support Black mothers and families through a fundraising initiative addressing disparities in maternal healthcare, People reported.

The two will serve as team captains for birthFUND during the inaugural Third Ward Mile on Nov. 28, a community road race and walk benefiting efforts to improve maternal health outcomes. According to the outlet, Knowles and Rowland will lead the nonprofit’s team alongside Founder Elaine Welteroth.

The event will take place in Houston’s historic Third Ward neighborhood, where Knowles raised her daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, and operated her Headliners hair salon, Complex reported. The business also played a role in the early development of Destiny’s Child, which launched Rowland’s music career.

“Third Ward helped me raise my girls,” Knowles told the outlet. “Coming home to support the health of mothers and babies in this community is about watering the roots that made us who we are.”

The initiative will benefit birthFUND, a maternal health nonprofit Welteroth founded to expand access to midwifery services and culturally responsive maternity care. The organization provides need-based grants to help families cover childbirth and related health care expenses.

Rowland, an early supporter of the nonprofit, emphasized the importance of ensuring mothers have access to adequate care.

“Every mother deserves to feel safe, supported, and seen when she brings life into the world,” Rowland said.

Welteroth described the maternal mortality crisis as preventable and emphasized the need to expand access to community-based midwives who can provide care throughout pregnancy and childbirth.

The Third Ward Mile begins at 8 a.m. Nov. 28, with the birthFUND community walk scheduled for 9:30 a.m. along Emancipation Avenue. Participants can also attend a post-race celebration at Emancipation Park featuring music, food, wellness activities, and local businesses.

All race donations will support birthFUND’s community initiatives, providing additional resources to families seeking maternal health services.

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