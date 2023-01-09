Tina Knowles-Lawson Showers Granddaughter Blue Ivy With Love in Warmhearted Birthday Post

This was a loving birthday tribute from grandmother to granddaughter.

Tina Knowles-Lawson acknowledged her Grammy-winning granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter with a sentimental message in celebration of the pre-teen’s 11th birthday this past weekend.

According to Today, Knowles-Lawson took to her Instagram a day after Blue Ivy’s birthday to shower her granddaughter with words of love.

In the photo, Blue Ivy is seen posing next to her grandmother on the sand.

“The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,” Knowles-Lawson’s caption began.

According to the post, Knowles-Lawson, who turned 69 on January 4, prayed that her granddaughter would share the same birthday as her, revealing how she tried to get her daughter Beyoncé Knowles-Carter to give birth a few days earlier to Blue Ivy, who was born on January 7.

“I really wanted you to share my birthday, but like your auntie Solo you decided to come when you were good and damn ready and that was on January 7 three days after my birthday,” she added, acknowledging her younger daughter and Blue Ivy’s auntie, Solange Knowles.

“Knowing you and your personality now, I realize that you needed your own day because you were such a queen and you are so very special! You can sing, dance, play basketball, play volleyball, paint, draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs, create, act, play the piano. I could go on and on. Because there’s really nothing that you can’t do,” she continued.

“I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!” she said, expressing how grateful and blessed she is to have her in her life.

She concluded her message by expressing how much she truly loved her granddaughter, before signing it “Grandma T.”

Blue Ivy is the oldest child of celebrity artists Beyoncé and Jay-Z Carter, who tied the knot in 2008. The Carters have also given birth to Blue Ivy’s 5 -year-old twin siblings Sir and Rumi.