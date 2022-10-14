Tina Turner Gets Her Own Barbie in Honor of ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ 40th Anniversary

The iconic Tina Turner is being honored with her own signature Barbie doll in honor of the 40th anniversary of What’s Love to Do With It.

On Wednesday, Mattel unveiled the Tina Turner Doll as part of the latest addition to its Music Series, Variety reports. The doll shows the chart-topping Grammy Award-winning singer sporting the celebrated outfit she wore in her music video for “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

The doll comes with the black mini dress, denim jacket, sheer black tights, and black heels the Queen of Rock N Roll” wore in the video, along with her signature volumed hair that she rocked throughout the ’80s while rebranding herself as a solo act.

“I am honored to welcome my Barbie into the group of trailblazing women already represented and introduce more kids to my journey,” Turner said about her new doll.

The designer shared part of the process of creating the doll to take on the singer’s iconic look she sported throughout her heyday.

“We used a lot of screen grabs to see the hair at all angles,” designer Bill Greening said about the doll’s creation. “Lots of teasing and hairspray was involved!”

The Tina Turner doll is being sold for $55 at retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart. The limited-edition doll has already sold out at some retailers, Rolling Stone reports.

While unveiling the doll on Instagram on Wednesday, Mattel explained why Turner was “simply the best” icon to honor in their Music Series.

“Barbie is proud to honor the unmatched career of the ‘Queen of Rock’ n Roll’ with a @TinaTurner Barbie doll,” Mattel wrote in the caption. “Collectors and music fans alike can celebrate the music icon with the new Signature #Barbie doll.”

Turner’s doll follows musicians like Gloria Estefan, Elvis Presley, and David Bowie, who have all been honored in the Barbie Signature Music Collection.