Social Media Calls It: Tina Turner Statue Is Simply Not The Best

Rock and Roll icon Tina Turner was memorialized in her hometown with the unveiling of a 10-foot bronze statue in her likeness.

The statue portrays Turner with her signature mane of hair, clutching a microphone, captured in mid-performance. Sculptor Fred Ajanogha says he sought to reflect her stage energy. However, many spectators did not see Ajanogha’s vision. Social media users took to their platforms to voice their frustrations and dissatisfaction with the piece.

An X user deemed the Turner statue a “mess” and seeks clarification on the approval process for the undertaking.

@sun_iscompass wrote: “Who Approved this hot mess!”

@loganaaronmusic was deeply moved by the piece and not in a good way.

“And whoever made that Tina Turner statue can burn in hell… and the death penalty for the ones who approved it.”

@Matt_2607 took a shot at Ajanogha, stating, “I’m not sure that the person who created this newly unveiled statue of Tina Turner was ……’Simply the Best’ person for the job!”

Another X user expressed offense on behalf of the late icon.

@krystleDelliHue wrote: “Tina Turner the queen of Rock and roll deserved better. It’s up for whoever created that statue…”

While some expressed overall distaste, many had a single point of contention — the construction of Turner’s mane. Turner is known for wearing a crown of bouncy blond spikes. However, spectators believe Ajanogha missed the mark.

@ChiBoyJimmy wrote: “I’m sorry, but the Tina Turner statue is hilarious. I can’t look at it without laughing. And that’s my girl, but Why they do that to her hair?”

The statue was constructed over a period of roughly a year. Ajanogha began the piece with clay in Atlanta. He then transferred the work to a foundry in West Tennessee to cast the final work in bronze. Approximately 50 donors contributed to the statue project, including Ford Motor Co., which gave $150,000.

Turner came from humble beginnings in Tennessee and rose to global stardom. Her hits included Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, Private Dancer, and “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”



