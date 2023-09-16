Tinashe Claims Label Forced Her To Work With R. Kelly And Chris Brown, Now She Pretends ‘It Doesn’t Exist’

Singer Tinashe is opening up about her evolution to a career as an independent artist, and coming clean about the role her label played in some of her eyebrow-raising collaborations.

According to NBC News, the 30-year-old singer was forced by her former music label, RCA, to record a song with disgraced musician R. Kelly. During an interview on The Zach Sang Show, Tinashe was asked whether she regretted her decision to work with the Kelly, as well as controversial R&B singer Chris Brown.

“You think I wanted [to do those songs]? I literally block out that R. Kelly song from my mind — I forget that it even exists,” she said. “That is so embarrassing. That is so unreal that I even have a song with R. Kelly.” She later went on to address the “lack of control” many up-and-coming artists have over not only their music but also the plans for their career trajectory.

“I was so young, too, which is crazy because I feel like I did that song when I just signed to that label… I was probably, like, 20,” Tinashe said. “Like, for example, that song with Chris, that was a song that… we all wanted it to be this big moment — this big single. So I feel like in [the label’s] mind, they were like, ‘You need the support.’ And [Chris] was like their biggest artist that they had on rhythmic radio at the time.”

In 2019, the California-born artist split with her label and embarked on a successful independent career under Roc Nation management; releasing three critically acclaimed projects. Since she departed from RCA, Tinashe has been vocal about her experience in the music industry, as well as her disapproval of major labels. The singer’s latest release, BB/ANG3L, features seven tracks and leans heavily into her R&B side, a departure from her previous offerings that often blended multiple genres.

