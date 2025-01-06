Lost Boy Found After 5 Days In Zimbabwe Park With Lions And Elephants

A missing African boy in Zimbabwe was discovered five days later about 30 miles from his village, surviving by using survival skills taught to him.

According to Metro, Tinotenda Pundu, who resides in a village in northern Zimbabwe, went missing on Dec. 27 after getting lost but was rescued by park rangers in Matusadona National Park.

Outlets report that Tinotenda is either 7 or 8 years old.

Tinashe Farawo, a spokesperson for the park, said the boy was found on Dec. 31 after his footprints were discovered the previous day by people who went searching for the boy. The Zimbabwe Republic Police was assisted by rangers from ZimParks and the local community in the search.

Animals like lions, buffaloes, elephants, and other wild animals occupy the park, yet he somehow survived. He reportedly slept on perched rocks so he’d be out of the reach of predators.

“Remarkably, it is estimated that he walked through the harsh terrain of the lion-infested Matusadonha National Park for 49 kilometers from his village to the point where he was found,” Farawo said. “During this period, he survived on wild fruits and would dig a small hole along the dry riverbank to access underground water to drink, a technique that is well known in drought-prone areas.”

Mutsa Murombedzi, a parliament member, took to social media and credited the local Nyaminyami community for their assistance. They beat drums at night in hopes that Tinotenda would follow the sound.

💫 A boy missing & found in Matusadonha game park A true miracle in remote Kasvisva community, Nyaminyami in rural Kariba, a community where one wrong turn could easily lead into a game park. 8-year-old Tinotenda Pudu wandered away, lost direction & unknowingly headed into the… pic.twitter.com/z19BLffTZW — Mutsa Murombedzi MP🇿🇼 (@mutsamu) January 1, 2025

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where is recovering.

