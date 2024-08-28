News by Sharelle Burt 2 People Killed Near Hartsfield Atlanta Airport After Delta Air Lines Tire Explodes Thoughts and prayers to all those affected.....







A typical day at a Delta Air Lines facility turned tragic after two people were killed following a tire explosion near Atlanta’s Hartffield-Jackson International Airport, NBC News reports.

The explosion happened on Aug. 27, taking the life of two staff members and injuring another. The Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as Mirko F. Marweg, 58, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Luis Aldarondo, 37, of Newnan. Delta spokesperson Anthony L. Black released a statement saying, “We are not releasing any details on our Delta employees at this time.”

The airline confirmed the incident at Delta’s TechOps facility in Atlanta involving “a wheel component” shortly after 5 a.m. According to Delta’s website, the TechOps division is North America’s largest maintenance, repair, and aircraft overhauling provider. According to The Associated Press, the explosion happened while wheel components were being disassembled for maintenance at a wheel and brake shop. Delta said the parts weren’t attached to any aircraft at the time of the accident.

The Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration said an investigation is being opened, and Delta announced it is working diligently with local authorities.

Many condolences have since poured in, including from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, a union representing airline industry staff members across North America. “As a union dedicated to the well-being and safety of our members and the broader community, we will offer our resources to all those impacted by this tragic event,” the union wrote in a statement.

“We stand in unity with Delta workers during this difficult time, and we call on Delta and the relevant authorities to quickly launch a thorough investigation into how this happened.”

On X, Atlanta’s Mayor Andre Dickens issued sentiments, saying his thoughts are with all those affected. “I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased Delta employees. My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I hope for their swift and full recovery,” Dickens wrote.

“AFRD, APD, and HJAIA teams are on the scene, working diligently to address the situation.”

— Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) August 27, 2024

While the airport said the explosion didn’t cause any pause in flights, TechOps President and Delta Executive Vice President John Laughter released a note saying the airline will make counselors available to any employees in need. “We’re all in this together, and we’ll get through this by supporting each other,” he said.

