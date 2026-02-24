Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Tisha Campbell’s New Book On Son’s Autism Serves As ‘Love Letter’ To Kids On The Spectrum Tisha Campbell is opening up in her new memoir about her motherhood journey and the experience of raising her autistic son, Xen.







Tisha Campbell is opening up in her new book, offering an intimate look at her motherhood journey as she raises her autistic son, Xen.

On Feb. 23, the My Wife and Kids star announced her upcoming memoir, The A Word: A Mother’s Journey Through Autism and Love. Slated for a fall release through Amistad, the book will explore the “triumphs and challenges” she has faced while raising her son, who was diagnosed with autism at 18 months, People reported.

The memoir was a true labor of love for Campbell, who wrote the book herself after years of autism awareness and advocacy work, including co-producing the 2013 documentary short Colored My Mind, which explores how autism is often overlooked in Black and Hispanic communities. Campbell describes the book as a heartfelt “love letter” to children on the spectrum and to the parents and caregivers who support them.

”This book goes beyond what you know about me publicly,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “It’s raw and the most vulnerable I’ve ever been because I wrote this book all by myself. No ghostwriter just…me and although every individual with autism is different it’s my hope that my story, OUR testimony, will help that individual, their parent, or caretaker in some way.”

In The A Word, which includes a forward from fellow autism advocate Holly Robinson Peete, Campbell reflects on first learning of Xen’s diagnosis and on the family’s journey as they navigate therapy, everyday challenges, and lingering social misconceptions. The memoir also highlights Xen’s “extraordinary individuality,” blending a heartfelt story of motherhood and love with Campbell’s signature humor.

Known for her humor both on- and off-screen, the Martin star said the memoir will include plenty of laughs while still approaching the subject with care and sensitivity. “Most people know me as ‘the funny one,’ and it’s true. The memories I shared in this book have moments of comedic levity — I mean, come on, guys … It’s me!” Campbell said. “However, for the very first time in my life, I’ve stepped out from behind the smiling mask I wear to show my vulnerabilities and my tenacity, while holding onto hope in the face of so much adversity.”

For the devoted mother, Campbell hopes her memoir will inspire and uplift the autism community while offering encouragement to families and caregivers navigating similar journeys.

“Every battle I fought, every door I kicked down, every night I cried, but refused to surrender was for one reason: my son, Xen,” Campbell shared. “If our story puts even one family on the right path sooner, then every word was worth it. This book is my heart, my fight and my testimony — because my son didn’t just need a mother. He needed a warrior, and Xen made me both.”

