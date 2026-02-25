Arts and Culture by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Tiwa Savage Launches Foundation To Discover Next Wave of African Artists In partnership with Berklee College of Music, the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation will host a four-day intensive for artists in Nigeria.







Afrobeats artist Tiwa Savage has launched a new philanthropic initiative to find the next music stars of Africa.

The Tiwa Savage Music Foundation aims to close the gap between the entertainment industry and emerging African artists. The foundation will provide an avenue for these diverse creatives to get their feet through the doors of stardom.

Through this venture, the Nigerian singer-songwriter hopes to uncover Africa’s next generation of global hitmakers. She also hopes to leave a legacy that extends to her home community and across the African diaspora.

“I wanted to build something that opens people’s eyes to the full scope of what’s possible in music. The person who composed the score for a film, who creates music for global campaigns, or who uses music as a tool for healing. These are meaningful, sustainable careers that don’t always exist in the spotlight,” stated Savage in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“This foundation is my way of creating a platform that helps African music creatives understand what’s possible, and gives them the access, guidance, and support to pursue those paths with confidence.”

Looking to those on and off the stage, from singers to sound engineers, the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation will partner with the Berklee College of Music. The elite institution for music education will bring its world-class training to Lagos, starting with a four-day initiative, Berklee in Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Intensive Music Program.

Taking place April 23-26, the program will teach 100 students in various parts of the business, including live performance, songwriting, and production. Taught by industry leaders and professors, the hands-on training will equip attendees with new skills and experiences to advance their entertainment careers.

Savage herself is a Berklee alumna, also making the partnership a personal touch for the 46-year-old. The “No Wahala” singer reflected on her time at the college as she prepares to bestow the same educational access to her fellow African artists.

“Berklee has been an important part of my journey,” Savage said. “My time as a young student helped shape how I see music, creativity, and the business side of it all… I’m humbled to build this bridge to talent who deserve such world-class training and experience needed to thrive in this field.”

Upon completion of the program, participants will present their work in a live showcase. Their music will blend global music genres with West African music tradition, paying homage to their roots while creating new sounds. The showcase will also introduce scholarship awards, with select participants receiving guidance to progress their musical journeys at Berklee.

Applications will remain open until March 20, with all emerging creators and musicians encouraged to apply. The program also comes at no cost to selected attendees, who only need to provide their own accommodation and travel to Lagos.

