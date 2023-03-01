TJ Jackson Disses Aunt Janet Jackson’s Performances, States they are ‘Overly Sexualized’ and ‘It Degrades and Objectify Women’’

The son of The Jackson 5 group member, guitarist Tito Jackson, has expressed his disdain for his famous award-winning aunt, Janet Jackson, in a Twitter post that states that she “overly sexualized” her art.

TJ Jackson, a nephew of Janet, took to Twitter earlier this week to downplay the art form she does when she is on stage. There’s no clear reason why he responded to a Twitter user with the diss toward his aunt. A woman who uses the tag @offthewallalbum (a user with a protected account, not sure if it was protected before he responded to it, thus going viral) wrote something that made him reply.

TJ responded by writing, “I never liked when she did this in concerts either. I don’t like when females are overly sexualized in art…it degrades and objectify’s women in a way that’s not healthy. I prefer the “That’s The Way Love Goes” Janet.”

I never liked when she did this in concerts either. I don’t like when females are overly sexualized in art…it degrades and objectify’s women in a way that’s not healthy. I prefer the “That’s The Way Love Goes” Janet. 👸🏾 — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) February 28, 2023

Without knowing the context of why he responded the way he did, another Twitter user also reached out to him. He mentioned that Janet empowered herself while uplifting other women, complimenting her, and calling her well-rounded.

What your aunt showed over the years is how women can own themself. She has never been just about social Justice. Or just about sex. Or just about a part. She is a well rounded person. — Black JAB (@therealj_byrd) February 28, 2023

He does give credit for his aunt being a trailblazer and icon. He listed several of her albums to emphasize how legendary she is and that “There will never be another JJ.”

I agree. She wouldn’t have had it any other way. She is a trailblazer and an icon. From Control to RN to All for You to Gone Till It’s Gone…There will never be another JJ. — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) February 28, 2023

Many Twitter users also went after TJ for trying to “shame” Janet. But, he had to go on the defensive when several users expressed that in a previous post, he was referring to his aunt as a “hoe,” something he stated he would never call Janet.