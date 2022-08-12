TLC Singer Chili Sparked Dating Rumors When Spotted With Actor Matthew Lawrence

According to Radar Online, TLC member Chilli (actual name Rozonda Thomas) and actor Matthew Lawrence have the rumor mill going after the pair was recently spotted on a beach together in Hawaii.

Lawrence is currently going through a divorce from estranged wife Cheryl Burke, Radar Online reports.

Paparazzi snapped photos of the supposed couple soaking in some sun on the beach, according to images obtained by TMZ.

A rep for Chili allegedly said to TMZ that the two actors are not dating, according to Popsugar.

To clear the air of any speculation, Chilli’s rep told TMZ that the “Waterfalls” singer is shooting a show on the island and invited friends to come out and show her support, Radar Online reports.

Lawrence has tried to stay out of the public eye since Burke filed to end their three-year union in February, Radar Online reported.

Lawrence and Burke met while on “Dancing With the Stars” and got married but eventually drew apart, “We definitely did try. People evolve. People grow. And sometimes they grow together and sometimes they, unfortunately, grow apart,” Burke said to People in May of their breakup.

Burke also added on her podcast Burke In The Game, “At the end of the day, you know, when I close my eyes and go to bed, it is kind of lonely,” she disclosed in July.

“I wouldn’t mind having a text relationship with someone or even just someone to flirt with,” Burke continued, saying she is “open to definitely starting to date, slowly but surely.”

Chilli has been actively searching for love that meets her standards. “I’m not into settling for bull,” she wrote in the comments section on Instagram in December 2021, replying to a poster who questioned why she was single. “I haven’t met the ONE in my league yet . . . he’s a rare find like myself. U take care now.”

Whether or not Chilli and Lawrence are dating, hopefully, these two will find love. Chilli has previously dated Usher and Nick Cannon. Lawrence was once engaged to Heidi Mueller before ending their relationship to marry Burke in 2019.