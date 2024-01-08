Tobe Nwigwe Announces Partnership With Reebok ‘T’was MINT To Be’

On Jan. 8, artist, actor, and visionary Tobe Nwigwe announced his partnership with Reebok via Instagram. This collaboration, rooted in Reebok’s history of working with leading hip-hop artists, will introduce the Reebok by Chukwu collection in 2024, showcasing co-designed footwear and apparel bridging the realms of fashion and lifestyle.

Tobe Nwigwe, a Houston-born, first-generation Nigerian-American, initially aspired to a career in professional football until a career-ending injury altered his trajectory. Embracing his faith and the mantra of “make purpose popular,” Nwigwe has evolved into a global superstar without major record label backing or a booking agent. His diverse portfolio includes blockbuster film appearances, prestigious runway appearances, YouTube fame with the #getTWISTEDsundays series, and chart-topping success in hip-hop, culminating in a 2023 ‘Best New Artist’ nomination for his LP, moMINTs.

“I’m honored to partner with a brand like Reebok that represents so many iconic moments in culture and possesses timeless designs that have spanned generations. I can still vividly remember fighting with one of my best friends in middle school over who could first get their hands on the latest Question drop,” said Tobe Nwigwe, expressing his excitement about the collaboration.

Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky emphasized the brand’s legacy of collaboration with creatives and hip-hop artists since the ’90s. He expressed enthusiasm for partnering with Tobe Nwigwe, describing him as a “true creative visionary” shaping the future of the genre. Krinsky said he looked forward to seeing how Nwigwe’s energy and unique perspective will translate into upcoming collections.

Beyond his music career, Nwigwe is recognized as a multitalented individual dedicated to mission-driven work. In 2010, during his recovery from a football injury, he founded TeamGINI (derived from “Gini Bu Nkpa Gi?” — Igbo for “What’s your purpose?”), a Houston-based non-profit supporting and inspiring local youth. The partnership with Reebok aims to amplify and support the TeamGINI community, extending its positive impact.

“I’m excited to bring my point of view and join our worlds together to create something truly special,” remarked Nwigwe on the collaboration. As the Reebok by Chukwu collection takes center stage in 2024, the partnership promises to blend cultural influences, fashion, and a commitment to positive change.

