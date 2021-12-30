Cardi B Says ‘Let Me Be’ With Second Collaborative Collection With Reebok

The wins keep on stacking up for former Love & Hip-Hop star and three diamond certified rapper Cardi B.

Reebok has announced a second collaboration with the fiery entertainer after the successful launch of Reebok x Cardi B’s capsule collection ‘Let Me Be… In My World’ this past summer. Their latest capsule collection is titled, ‘Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime.’

The second collaboration is inspired by Cardi B’s love for her hometown, NYC’s nightlife. This capsule, which comes with a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, is partnered with an entirely new apparel line-up that celebrates and invigorates the bright lights and vibrant New York City city skyline. The collection pays homage to her hometown while it adds to her legacy.

“Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection,” Cardi said in a written statement.

“These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident, and unique. I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on!”

Reebok designers worked closely with the artist and her team for this latest collection while honing in on the metallic details to ideate unique materials that make this collection a true style statement.

The entire collection, ‘Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime, which features footwear and apparel, is currently available to purchase on Reebok.com and other select retailers. The capsule’s core black/vector red/champagne Classic Leather x Cardi B colorway will be available exclusively on Reebok.com .

All apparel in the ‘Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime’ collection is available in inclusive colors, materials, and sizes ranging from 2XS to 4X. The collection features a variety of footwear in children’s sizes as well.