Toni Braxton Stars in Lifetime’s Fallen Angels Murder Club

Grammy® winner Toni Braxton returns to Lifetime this April to executive produce and star in the Fallen Angels Murder Club anthology movie series as Hollis Morgan, an ex-con turned amateur sleuth set out to investigate a series of murders at her book club.

The first movie, “Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For” premieres on Saturday, Apr. 2 and will be followed by the second installment, “Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons” on Saturday, Apr. 9. The movies are based on the books “Fallen Angels Book Club” by R. Franklin James, according to a press release.

In the first installment, the members of the Fallen Angels Murder Club must have two things in common—a love for books and have a criminal record. Hollis Morgan (Braxton) meets both requirements. Left holding the bag in an insurance fraud scheme concocted by her ex-husband, Hollis served her time and now hopes the court will pardon her conviction so she can fulfill her dream of becoming a lawyer. But when a member of her book club is murdered in a scene straight out of the previous night’s novel, Hollis becomes the subject of police scrutiny. Refusing to get stuck with another bad rap, Hollis sets out to investigate her fellow club members and after a second book-inspired murder, she races to identify the killer before she becomes the next victim. Also stars Eddie Cibrian from “Northern Lights,” and “CSI Miami.”

In the second movie, the Fallen Angels Murder Club must band together again as they search for answers surrounding the death of one of their own. Hollis finds herself at the center of the investigation when a journalist reporting on the murder also winds up dead. Kelly Hu from “List of a Lifetime” and “Scorpion King” also stars.

As bodies begin to stack up, and Hollis connects the dots, she must solve the murders before it’s too late.