Tony ‘The Closer’ Robinson Responds to DJ Envy’s Defamation Lawsuit, ‘They Trying to Bully Me’

Tony “The Closer” Robinson is responding to DJ Envy’s defamation lawsuit and says he won’t be bullied into backing down.

On Thursday, August 10, details on the defamation suit DJ Envy, real name Raashaun Casey, filed against former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson, The Shade Room reports. According to the lawsuit, Envy accuses Robinson of spreading false and malicious claims about the radio personality’s real estate dealings across social media.

The defamation claims stem from various social media posts where Robinson labeled Envy a “thief,” “criminal,” and “scammer” who operates a “Ponzi scheme,” that has “stolen millions.” The salacious claims stem from a lawsuit against Envy’s business partners Cesar and Jennifer Pina, one that “The Breakfast Club” host has filed a motion to dismiss.

Envy also calls out an Instagram Live session he had with Robinson that the former pro athlete reportedly used to “prove” the disc jockey was aware of the fraud allegations against the Pinas.

Envy’s legal team claims Robinson’s allegations have harmed the radio personality’s potential business deals and contractual relationships with potential business partners. The father of six is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

However, Robinson isn’t backing down. He took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to the defamation suit saying he won’t be bullied into being silent about the alleged millions stolen from the community.

“First they tried to send goons to my crib to silence me from telling the victims story now they trying to bully me in court!!” Robinson wrote.

“Naw you won’t push me around as you let your partner steal millions from the community #NoRefundsNoPeace.”

In May, Rick Ross took a jab at Envy by posting a video clip of him and Robinson’s hang-out session. Podcast host Joe Budden has also called out Envy for the fraud allegations.

