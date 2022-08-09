Chris Rock's Brother Tony Talks Damaged Relationship After Will Smith Issued Oscar's Slap

Tony Rock took to Twitter to address Will Smith’s mea culpa video that he posted on Instagram, where the King Richard actor apologized for his overreaction when he slapped Tony’s brother, comedian Chris Rock, at the 2022 Academy Awards, according to a news outlet.

The conflict started when Chris Rock cracked a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, unaware that the Red Table Talk host was battling alopecia. Will stormed the stage and slapped Rock during the live broadcast.

The fallout from the shocking display was immediate, and Tony Rock hit a comedy stage expressing his indignation towards Smith.

Now that four months have passed, people are still talking about the situation ad nauseam. Tony responded to social media hecklers about his feelings regarding Smith’s apology video that he dropped on July 29, 2022.

“My thoughts? All the crumbs and losers on social media repeatedly said it had nothing to do with me and I should be quiet or stay out of it. Others said I (who’s been making lots of money since 1999) was commenting in an attempt to gain notoriety,” Tony posted.

In a later tweet, he added, “Now after being mentioned personally in the video, smart people (very few on social media) will realize I wasn’t just some dude on the outside looking in. There was a genuine friendship. So to all those idiots with their negative comments, You can respectfully S.M.D.”

My thoughts? All the crumbs and losers on social media repeatedly said it had nothing to do with me and I should be quiet or stay out of it. Others said I (who’s been making lots of money since 1999) was commenting in an attempt to gain notoriety. (Continued…) https://t.co/A2kcfMJNaz — Tony Rock (@TONYROCK) August 2, 2022

Part II. Now after being mentioned personally in the video, smart people (very few on social media) will realize I wasn’t just some dude on the outside looking in. There was a genuine friendship. So to all those idiots with their negative comments, You can respectfully S.M.D https://t.co/A2kcfMJNaz — Tony Rock (@TONYROCK) August 2, 2022

A genuine friendship, that even Smith acknowledged, may be permanently ruined, “We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man, and this is probably irreparable,” said Smith in his video.

Chris has not delved publicly into his feelings about the situation other than making a few jokes during his Ego Death World Tour at Will Smith’s expense, dubbing him “Suge Smith,” a reference to the notorious former Death Row record label owner Suge Knight, who is serving a prison sentence.

Tony Rock responded lightheartedly when an entertainment news outlet questioned him about his brother’s new relationship with actress Lake Bell.

“As a brother, I’m very happy for him because, number one, nobody cares who the ugly guys are dating. Nobody cares who the ugly celebrities are dating. So the fact that this is getting so much attention, I’m like, ‘Damn, they must really think my brother’s kind of handsome,'” Tony Rock joked to TMZ. “So, I’m happy for him to be in this new handsome light.”