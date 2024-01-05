Top Black Women In Law Enforcement And First Response To Headline Conference

This story was first reported on blacknews.com.

The Sheroes In Action: Empowered Mindset, Resilient Force – Female in Law Enforcement and First Response Conference is proud to announce its distinguished lineup of keynote speakers and panelists featuring top African American women in law enforcement. This groundbreaking event, scheduled for April 3 to April 5, 2024, aims to empower, educate, and equip female professionals in their law enforcement and first response roles.

The esteemed keynote speakers and panelists include:

1. Catrina Thompson – U.S. Marshal, United States Marshal Service

2. Estella Patterson – Chief of Police, Raleigh Police Department

3. Telisa White – Chief, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office

4. Cherise Moore – Assistant Chief, City of Winston-Salem Fire Department

5. Two African-American Female U.S. Attorneys

These influential leaders will share their expertise, experiences, and insights on topics that align with the five key goals of the conference. The goals are cultivating a resilient mindset, promoting well-being and mental health, fostering growth and professional development, building a supportive community, and inspiring leadership and impact. Additional workshops and trainings will also include the importance of diversity and inclusion, leadership in male-dominated fields, and overcoming challenges in law enforcement and first-response careers.

“I am honored to be amongst these trailblazing African American women as fellow keynote speakers and panelists,” said U.S. Marshal and retired Chief of Police Catrina Thompson. “Their remarkable achievements and dedication to public service serve as an inspiration to all aspiring female professionals in our industry.”

Sheroes In Action Law Enforcement and First Response Conference provides a platform for professional development and the exchange of best practices. This conference is designed to support women in Emergency Medical Services, Firefighters, Police Officers, Sheriff’s Deputies, 911 and Emergency Communication Professionals, State Troopers, Probation and Parole Officers, Disaster Response Workers, as well as Search and Rescue Workers.

For more information and to register for the conference, visit SheroesInAction.com.

For press inquiries, contact sheroes@sheroesinaction.com.

