Top University of Memphis Recruit Mikey Williams Arrested On Five Felony Gun Charges

University of Memphis recruit Mikey Williams has been arrested on five charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

CBS 8 reports Williams, 18, was booked into San Diego Central Jail around 3:30 p.m. on April 13. Shortly after midnight, he was released on $50,000 bail. Sheriffs have not revealed how the arrest happened or how authorities were alerted of the crime. News broke that a suspect described as a Black male, 6 foot 3 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair, was booked, matching a description of Williams.

According to Lt. Carpenter with San Diego Sheriff’s Department, Williams was arrested in Jamul’s 2600 Block of Bratton Valley Road.

Williams is one of the nation’s rising stars on the basketball court. Not even starting his collegiate career, Williams has grown to fame off the court as a social media sensation. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, his popularity started a multimillion-dollar endorsement empire that includes a sneaker deal with Puma. On Tiktok, his videos have generated a combined 321 million views. He boasts 3.8 million followers on Instagram, with posts showing him at his house or posing in front of exotic cars. With the latest updates, his IG account appears to be deactivated.

Last November, the San Ysidro High School student signed a National Letter of Intent to play college basketball for Memphis under the leadership of NBA Hall of Famer and head coach Penny Hardaway. With Williams joining the team, the incoming squad will attempt to lead the Tigers past the second round of the NCAA tournament for the first time under Hardaway’s leadership. Williams, rated a five-star guard and the No. 26 overall recruit in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports Composite, recently completed his senior season.

Memphis has been made aware of the situation, putting out a statement Friday afternoon. “We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information,” the statement read.

Williams is due in court on April 20.