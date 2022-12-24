Tory Lanez’ Father Calls Prosecutors ‘Evil’ After Son Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion on Friday, and his father did not take the news well, according to KTLA News. Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan in the foot following a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in Los Angeles back in 2020.

A jury of five men and seven women deliberated for 24 hours before coming to a guilty verdict on Dec. 23. Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, had pleaded not guilty to shooting the rapper. The 30-year-old was found guilty of three felonies including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The Canadian native is facing up to 22 years in prison and could also face deportation after he serves his sentence.

Lanez had no reaction as he was handcuffed following the guilty verdict and led away. However, his father, Sonstar Peterson, stood up and began shouting after the jury was dismissed.

“This wicked system stands judged before God almighty!”

Peterson then pointed at the prosecutors and called them wicked.

“You two are evil, wicked people. You know exactly what you did,” he added.

Peterson was physically removed from the courtroom by deputies but continued his rant outside the courthouse. “It’s not over, God does not lose!”

“You know wanna know exactly how I’m feeling? I just stood here in the Los Angeles County and witnessed the worse miscarriage of justice that this world has ever seen.,” he continued.

He went on to call out Desiree Perez, Alex Spiro, Roc Nation and Jay Z. Peterson also called Perez wicked.

“You wicked witch. You snitch.”

Los Angeles County district attorney George Gascón praised Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, for her bravery in testifying against Lanez. Pete testified that the rapper had shot at her feet as he yelled, “Dance, b—h” during an argument.

“You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve,” said Gascón. “You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation.”

Lanez’s attorney claimed that Pete’s former friend Kelsey Harris shot her in a jealous rage. Harris testified that she did not know if Lanez shot Pete, but she vehemently denied it was her. Prosecutors argued that Harris had changed her story from her original statement, noting that she previously stated that Lanez shot Pete. The judge allowed prosecutors to present a text message from Harris to Pete’s security on the night of the shooting that read, “911,” “Help” and “Tory shot meg.”

According to NBC News, Lanez’s sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 27.