Tory Lanez Transferred To State Prison Looking Like A Whole Different Man

Tory Lanez’s mugshot has been released as the disgraced rapper makes his way to state prison to serve out his 10-year sentence.

The “Say It” singer’s mugshot was unveiled on Wednesday, September 20 one day after he was transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, TMZ reports. Lanez appears annoyed in the photo with a scowl on his face and messy hair.

The mugshot and prison transfer comes one month after Lanez was sentenced to 10 years for negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm. The charges stem from a shooting incident where Lanez was found guilty of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020 and injuring her feet.

Lanez was found guilty just days before Christmas 2022 and has been incarcerated ever since. Megan shared an emotional testimony during the trial and revealed the depressive state she’s been in while living through “torture” since the shooting.

“I started walking away and I hear Tory yell, ‘Dance, bi–h!’” Megan said through tears, as captured by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I froze. I just felt shock. I felt hurt. I looked down at my feet, and I see all of this blood.”

“Tory was basically telling me I wasn’t s–t, and I said, ‘Actually, you ain’t s–t. This is where you at in your career. This is where you at with your music.’ And I feel like that really rubbed him the wrong way,” she added.

Following Lanez’s sentencing, he took to Instagram to issue a statement saying he won’t “stop fighting till I come out victorious.”

While he took responsibility for “verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved,” Lanez continues to claim he’s innocent of the shooting.

“In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of,” he wrote. “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

Last week, Lanez was denied bail while he awaits the next steps on his attempts for an appeal.

