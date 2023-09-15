Tory Lanez Disrespects Megan Thee Reporter After Losing Bail Hearing

Tory Lanez is headed off to state prison to begin his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. But he didn’t leave the court before firing off at one reporter who has kept the world updated on the case.

Legal affairs journalist Meghann Cunniff has made a name for herself on social media with her in-depth reporting on the Tory and Megan shooting case. Cunniff has spent the last three years shadowing the case, attending all hearings, and sharing her findings on Twitter.

Lanez has been behind bars since December 2022 when he was found guilty on charges of assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, and negligent discharge of a gun for shooting the victim. But apparently, he’s aware of Cunniff’s extensive reports on his legal woes.

The disgraced rapper/singer appeared in court on Thursday, September 14, in the hope of being bailed out of jail while appealing his charges. As usual, Cunniff gave live updates through her Twitter page, including when Lanez allegedly called her a “googly-eyed bi*tch” after his motion was dismissed.

“I didn’t hear it and I’m still working to see if transcript has it,” Cunniff tweeted.

“But I’ve confirmed Tory Lanez chose to use his final courtroom moments to profanely insult me, calling me “a googly-eyed bitch” as he looked at gallery.”

“Conflicting reports on whether he named me. A fitting end,” she added.

Judge David Herriford dismissed the motion one month after sentencing Lanez to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July 2020. Lanez was seeking bail as he awaits an appeal on his three felony counts.

The 10-year sentence is more than the probation Lanez’s lawyers were requesting but less than the 13 years sought by prosecutors. Lanez previously turned down a four-year plea deal he was offered in 2021 before going to the trial that he ended up losing.

