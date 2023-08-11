Tory Lanes Is Unapologetic After 10-Year Sentence For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez appears to be standing 10 toes down for the 10 years he was sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The Toronto rapper issued an official statement on Thursday, Aug. 10, claiming he was “wrongfully convicted” for the shooting for which he received a decade-long sentence. It followed his sentencing on Tuesday, where he said that if he could “turn back the series of events that night and change them,” he would, Huff Post reports.

“The victim was my friend. The victim is someone I still care for to this day,” Lanez said in court. “Everything I did wrong that night, I take full responsibility for.”

In the lengthy statement shared online, the “Say It” singer doubled down on his comments in court but refused to apologize for the charges he was found guilty of.

“This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved… . That’s it.”

“In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do,” he added.

“Through Good Times and Bad Times … Stay Strong … I’ll See You All Soon ☂️,” he captioned his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FARGO’S CRAZY LIFE (@torylanez)

Lanez’s sentencing followed a two-week trial in December 2022 where a Los Angeles jury found the rapper/singer, real name Daystar Peterson, guilty of each of the three charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The “Stupid Again” rapper faced mixed responses to his statement, and rapper Drake faced backlash for liking Lanez’s post. Pop Base captured a screenshot of the fellow Canadian supporting his Toronto colleague.

Drake has liked Tory Lanez’s statement on Instagram following his 10-year sentencing. pic.twitter.com/soKGxJ75Qs — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 11, 2023

Rapper Iggy Azalea has also come under fire for the letter of support she wrote to get Lanez a more lenient sentence. Journalist Meghan Cuniff also revealed singer Mario as someone who wrote a letter of support for Lanez.

R & B singer Mario also wrote a letter to the judge ahead of Tory Lanez being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. "I have never seen Tory act out of character in a manner to hurt someone."

– Mario Barrett pic.twitter.com/tvX7Oe0CRe — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 10, 2023

RELATED CONTENT: Tory Lanez Will Serve A 10-Year Sentence For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion