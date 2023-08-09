Tory Lanez Will Serve A 10-Year Sentence

The verdict is in.

Canadian recording artist Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot on July 22, 2020 after a party at Kylie Jenner‘s house.

Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was convicted in December 2022 for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. A jury convicted the 31-year-old rapper of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford expressed that it was “difficult to reconcile” the father and committed philanthropist with the person who fired a gun five times at the Texas native.

“Sometimes good people do bad things,” Herriford said. “Actions have consequences, and there are no winners in this case.”

Before the sentence was revealed, Lanez addressed the court, apologizing for what took place that night and taking full responsibility for the shooting.

“If I could change it, I would, but I can’t,” he said. “Everything I did that night, I take full responsibility,” he stated. “I truly am just trying to be a better person.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón also gave a statement.

“There are many people in our community that endure acts of violence every day from people close to them and feel reluctant to come forward when this happens,” he said. “I hope that Ms. Pete’s (Megan Thee Stallion’s given last name) bravery gives hope to those that feel helpless.”

In her victim impact statement, delivered through a member of the prosecution, Megan Thee Stallion said she’ll “never be the same” after the shooting.

One of Lanez’s attorneys, Matthew Barhoma, said an appeal was forthcoming for both the sentence and the conviction. When the appeal is filed, they will also request bail for the Canadian citizen.

There is also the possibility that Lanez could face possible deportation back to Canada.