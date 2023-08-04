'Touch Of Class Beauty Bar' Is Helping Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Christina Bernadotte of Touch of Class Beauty Bar is helping future entrepreneurs build their skillset.

Bernadotte is a hairstylist in Seminole County, Florida, and her beauty bar teaches young entrepreneurs everything they need to know about launching their businesses, including financial literacy. One would expect Bernadotte to have her hands full, juggling her own business while being a mother of two. However, she has made it a point to balance her career as a stylist and her passion for helping others. At her salon, she strives to make sure her clients feel beautiful. “Whether they are chemotherapy patients or are going through a bad divorce or a bad breakup, they come in here and change their lives,” Bernadotte told Click Orlando.

Beyond that, she has made her salon a site for young people to grow. She regularly hosts hair braiding and entrepreneurship classes and team-building exercises. Bernadotte’s goal is to inspire the next generation. “We are definitely in a different day and age, and I let them know it’s important to have your own. Ownership is key,” she said. “Try it, have something that you’re passionate about and utilize it and make it make money and make it make sense.”

David Lucdor, a student at Howard University, has attended Bernadotte’s sessions and can attest to her talents. “She’s really been there as a good mentor,” he said. “I think it’s important to have classes especially for Black youth to understand not only the importance of having your own business but also being able to understand what it means to be a trailblazer in your own particular area.”

Touch of Class Beauty Bar is soon relocating to 185 S. Westmonte Drive in Altamonte Springs. Still, this won’t stop Bernadotte’s mission to help others. If anything, she’ll gain even more clientele and entrepreneurial hopefuls eager to start their journeys. Regardless of where she is, her impact will remain just as grand.

