Towanda Braxton Claps Back After Fans ‘Shade’ Picture With Toni And Trina Braxton

Towanda Braxton is clapping back after a picture shared on Instagram by her sister caused a commotion in the comment section.

Trina Braxton, 47, shared a photograph that included herself along with her sister, Towanda, 48, and Grammy Award-winning singer Toni Braxton, 54. Absent from the picture was their other sister Tamar Braxton, and several fans dropped comments calling the caption with the post “shady.”

The sisters were together following the tragic death of their sister, 50-year-old sister Traci Braxton, from cancer. Traci passed away on March 12 of this year. All of the sisters starred in a reality show together, Braxton Family Values, with their youngest sister, singer Tamar Braxton. Tamar, 45, frequently butted heads with her older sisters on the show, which aired from 2011 until 2020. The sisters also have a 53-year-old brother, Michael Braxton.

After several fans called the post shady, Towanda clapped back with a lengthy post noting the negativity of “low vibration” individuals who assumed the worst about the post as her family goes through the healing process of losing a loved one.

The post was captioned, “The get along gang @itowandabraxton and @tonibraxton I love you guys!! 💚💚💚💚 #hummingbird.”

“It’s such a shame that these negative, low vibration individuals find the need to find wrong in this post,” she wrote. “We are in fact in the space of healing and yet they find the need to call it shade for posting three of us together. The integrity of their lives are in question. All because it’s three of us… not understanding the circumstances but yet, find the need to create a negative narrative. Be blessed people while we are here loving on each other and embracing the precious time we have together.”

Incidentally, the youngest Braxton sister is currently on tour.