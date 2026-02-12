Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Class In Session For BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Town Hall On HBCUs Shaping Corporate America The town hall will amplify the role HBCUs play in job recruitment for corporate America.







A new HBCU town hall will dissect the roles these schools can play in shaping corporate America.

The live discussion, “HBCU Town Hall: How HBCUs Create the Best & the Brightest,” will take place 12 p.m. EST, Feb. 12, on BLACKENTERPRISE.COM, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Presented by Toyota, the virtual event will focus on the collaborative relationship between these institutions and corporate entities to ensure a diverse job market. Given the rapidly evolving workforce, the town hall will share insights from industry leaders on how HBCUs can help scholars get a leg up in their post-graduate corporate careers.

Earl “Butch” Graves, Jr., CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE, will lead a discussion with fellow speakers Charmin Spencer, senior manager of Toyota North America, and Alan Williams, general manager of Customer Campaigns & Compliance for the car manufacturer.

Alongside these esteemed panelists, Johnson C. Smith University President, Dr. Valerie Kinloch, will join the session to highlight HBCUs’ versatility. Together, they will engage in a crucial conversation regarding the future of diverse talent pipelines and how HBCUs can sustain these opportunities.

The discussion will dissect how HBCUs can further support Black scholars as they navigate careers in corporate spaces. The speakers will also explore corporate recruitment and retention of HBCU graduates, as well as how increased HBCU enrollment can impact the evolving workforce.

Especially in the age of artificial intelligence, the speakers will discuss how advanced technologies continue to reshape the job market. They will also offer guidance on how early-career professionals can use AI to their advantage. Furthermore, their conversation will emphasize the necessity of corporate investments into internship and job training, especially at these institutions.

At a time when emerging Black professionals are at risk of falling to the margins of the corporate talent pipeline, this town hall aims to address these concerns and point to HBCUs as viable solutions. With more Black scholars flocking to these storied institutions, this town hall will remind corporate giants and educators of the power of an HBCU education.

Attendees can enroll in this informative town hall now.

