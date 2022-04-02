Tracee Ellis Ross Her Sisters Sport ‘Straight Outta Diana Ross’ T-Shirts To Celebrate Their Mom’s Birthday

The daughters of Motown icon singer and actress Diana Ross celebrated her 78th birthday wearing clever custom T-shirts, People reports.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, and her sisters Rhonda Ross Kendrick and Chudney Ross modeled shirts that read “Straight Outta Diana Ross,” alluding to the phrase and typography of the N.W.A’s culture-shifting album “Straight Outta Compton” and the subsequent biopic in 2015, according to People.

The “black-ish” star posted a series of pictures on her Instagram grid showing her goofing off with her siblings with a caption that read, “Not sure what’s funnier: the t-shirts @therhondaross made for my mom’s birthday or the photos oh how I love my family.”

On her mother’s birthday, which was March 26, Tracee uploaded a carousel of Diana’s old photos and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GLORIOUS, WONDERFUL, BEAUTIFUL and SWEET MAMA.”

Diana commemorated another year around the sun with family and showed her endless love for the birthday well wishes, “I am so grateful for all the blessings in my life for there are so many. I am very proud and happy, I have so much to be grateful for. Thank you ALL for your birthday wishes, my heart is filled with joy and so much loves,” she wrote on her Twitter.

I am so grateful for all the blessings in my life for there are so many. I am very proud and happy, I have so much to be grateful for. Thank you ALL for your birthday wishes, my heart is filled with joy and so much love. pic.twitter.com/W0baEKrHg7 — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) March 27, 2022

Rhonda, 50, explained on her Instagram how the family photos happened. While they were comical, the images resulted from a series of blunders that transpired at the photoshoot, E! Online reports.

“My sisters and I decided to do a photoshoot, you know, because we’re straight outta Diana Ross,” she laughed. “It was hilarious… We tried to pose, it was not working. I stepped on Tracee’s foot. It was a rough shoot, but enjoy the pics.”

Fans can purchase the T-shirts on Rhonda’s website, as well as other apparel and merchandise.

While many people may wish they were the child of Diana Ross, Rhonda said if her mother ever moved fans, then they are a special part of her legacy, according to People.

“Have you been inspired by our mother’s music, her career, her elegance, her straight up fabulousness? Then you, too, are ‘Straight Outta Diana Ross’!!” wrote Rhonda promoting the garb. “Get one before they’re gone!”

Along with Tracee, Rhonda, and Chudney, Diana is the mother of Evan Ross and Ross Naess and the grandmother to eight grandchildren, People reports.