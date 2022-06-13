Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Buy From A Black Woman As 2022 Ambassador

Tracee Ellis Ross has been announced as a new ambassador of Buy From A Black Woman, a nonprofit that serves as a trusted resource for Black women in business.

The ambitious collaboration joins H&M USA’s efforts to highlight Black woman-owned businesses across the country. In doing so, Ross’s influence as an ambassador reflects her experience as the owner of Pattern Beauty, a line of products designed to enhance and celebrate curly, coily, and tight strands. She will help Buy From A Black Woman “amplify its mission of helping other Black woman-owned businesses flourish through a community of support and resources,” according to a press release by H&M.

On June 10, the Black-ish actress and Buy From A Black Woman Founder Nikki Porcher connected at H&M’s Los Angeles showroom, where they openly shared the challenges and successes Black women experience as business owners.

“I am proud to help support Buy From a Black Woman and the incredible network of business owners they’ve brought together,” Ross said in a press release statement. “Black women and their contributions are often overlooked, which is why it’s crucial for us to come together to build, strengthen, and create our own opportunities for success.”

Launched in 2016, Buy From A Black Woman strives to empower, educate, and inspire Black woman business owners and the people who support them. These efforts are made possible through educational programs, an online directory, and funding.

“It’s hard to describe in words what it means to have Tracee Ellis Ross as an ambassador for Buy From A Black Woman. This year we are celebrating and showing the world that Black women are living examples. I couldn’t think of a better example to help us spread our message of just how important it is to buy from and support Black Women Business Owners better than Ms. Ross. We are truly honored to work with her and to continue our partnership with H&M,” said Porcher.

In an ongoing partnership, H&M USA has sponsored events like the Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour and the BFABW Holiday Market in 2021. Now, in the second year of working together, H&M USA will donate $250,000 to advance the growth of Black businesses. H&M USA will sponsor this summer’s Buy From a Black Woman Inspire Tour again.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Tracee Ellis Ross to propel our support of Buy From a Black Woman even further,” said Donna Dozier Gordon, Head of Inclusion and Diversity for H&M Region Americas.

“Ms. Ross’ role as Buy From A Black Woman ambassador will be a force multiplier in amplifying the critical work being done to elevate the success of Black woman business owners and, in turn, uplift entire communities. H&M’s collaboration with Buy From A Black Woman continues to exemplify the impact we want to have in empowering and creating capacity in the communities in which we live and work.”