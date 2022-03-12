 Traci Braxton Passes Away At 50 From Cancer

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 03: Singer / TV Personality Traci Braxton visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 03, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
by Yolanda Baruch

Traci Braxton, younger sister Toni has died, according to TMZ.

Traci was living with cancer for a year and never made her illness public. She succumbed to the disease on Friday.

Traci’s Husband Kevin Surratt told TMZ:
“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”
Traci transitioned with her family by her side, she was 50.

She is best known for appearing on the family’s reality show, “Braxton Family Values” and recorded a song “Broken Things” with her sisters, Toni, Towanda, and Trina.

at Langham Hotel on January 13, 2012 in Pasadena, California.

Traci is survived by her husband Kevin Surratt and her son Kevin Surratt Jr.

Traci’s son took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about his mom.

 

Braxton Family Values

Singer Toni Braxton took her family life public with WE tv’s Braxton Family Values, giving the world a view into the bonds –and conflicts — between sisters, Traci, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar.

Having struggled through health issues, bankruptcy and marital separation, the superstar and her siblings all support one another through their own personal storms — from Tamar’s “new money” antics and struggle to capture the spotlight, to Trina’s alchoholism to Towanda’s plea for her husband to become a breadwinner. Here are a few key moments where money and love were the focus of drama on the show.

Friends and Fans send condolences

 

Yolanda Baruch is a freelance writer who has written for Blavity, YV-Media, The Grio, EURweb, Madamenoire, and Mic. Yolanda covers faith-based films, television, culture, wellness, entrepreneurship, and news.

