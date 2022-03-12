Traci Braxton Passes Away At 50 From Cancer

Traci Braxton, younger sister Toni has died, according to TMZ.
Traci was living with cancer for a year and never made her illness public. She succumbed to the disease on Friday.
“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”
She is best known for appearing on the family’s reality show, “Braxton Family Values” and recorded a song “Broken Things” with her sisters, Toni, Towanda, and Trina.
Traci is survived by her husband Kevin Surratt and her son Kevin Surratt Jr.
Braxton Family Values
Singer Toni Braxton took her family life public with WE tv’s Braxton Family Values, giving the world a view into the bonds –and conflicts — between sisters, Traci, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar.
Having struggled through health issues, bankruptcy and marital separation, the superstar and her siblings all support one another through their own personal storms — from Tamar’s “new money” antics and struggle to capture the spotlight, to Trina’s alchoholism to Towanda’s plea for her husband to become a breadwinner. Here are a few key moments where money and love were the focus of drama on the show.
Friends and Fans send condolences
Rest in peace #TraciBraxton 😢 pic.twitter.com/qRppBdZnd2
— Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) March 12, 2022
Not Traci Braxton 💔🕊
… she was my fav pic.twitter.com/5MZstORvtw
— Big Hair Heaux (@snooty_heaux) March 12, 2022
Sending My Condolences to the braxton family..Such a terrible news 🙏🏼 RIP Traci Braxton 💔 pic.twitter.com/3gcqsCR4io
— Lil Kim Fanpage (@HoneyKimmyy) March 12, 2022