Traci Braxton Passes Away At 50 From Cancer

Traci Braxton, younger sister Toni has died, according to TMZ.

Traci was living with cancer for a year and never made her illness public. She succumbed to the disease on Friday.

Traci’s Husband Kevin Surratt told TMZ:

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

Traci transitioned with her family by her side, she was 50.

She is best known for appearing on the family’s reality show, “Braxton Family Values” and recorded a song “Broken Things” with her sisters, Toni, Towanda, and Trina.

Traci is survived by her husband Kevin Surratt and her son Kevin Surratt Jr.

Traci’s son took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about his mom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SirKevjr 🔙🔛🔝 (@sirkevinjr)