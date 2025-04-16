News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Suspect Arrested After 3 Students Shot At Dallas High School Police officers arrested 17-year-old Tracy Haynes for his role in the shooting that took place at Wilmer-Hutchins High School







A suspect has been arrested after four Texas students were injured in a shooting at a Dallas high school, the second one there in just over a year.

According to The Dallas Morning News, police arrested 17-year-old Tracy Haynes for his role in the shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School on April 15. Haynes was charged with aggravated assault and mass shooting. His bail is set at $600,000.

Three of the students were injured by gunfire, while a fourth one was also injured, according to the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department. The victims were all males and were taken to local hospitals. The injuries range from serious to non-life-threatening.

The Dallas Independent School District issued a statement that the school was secure and that it planned to have parents and guardians reunited with students.

Wilmer Hutchins High School Updates:

April 15, 2025 2:12 p.m.

Families: Wilmer-Hutchins High School is secured. Reunification plans will be shared shortly. Please be prepared to arrive with your photo ID. We need everyone’s help to refrain from coming to campus. — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) April 15, 2025

Jason Evans, a spokesman from the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department, confirmed that the three students injured by gunfire ranged in age from 15 to 18. The fourth victim suffered a “musculoskeletal injury to the lower body,” but his age was unknown to Evans.

The incident reminded Dallas residents of a shooting that happened on April 12, 2024. A student somehow got a gun into the high school and shot a classmate.

“Quite frankly, this is just becoming way too familiar. And it should not be familiar,” Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District, said at a news conference.

Approximately 900 students attend the high school.

Classes were canceled for the rest of the week, with the high school expected to reopen April 22. Officials said mental health support will be available.

