Atlanta Hawks Trade Trae Young To Washington Wizards For CJ McCollum, Corey Kispert

After spending over seven seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young has been traded to the Washington Wizards for two players.

According to ESPN, although the team has not publicly confirmed the transaction, the Hawks have sent Young to the Wizards for an exchange of CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert Jan. 7. Shams Charania posted about the transaction on his social media page.

BREAKING: The Atlanta Hawks are trading four-time NBA All-Star Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/WIf8rhrRFu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2026

During the Atlanta versus New Orleans Pelicans contest, after finding out that he had been traded, Young walked off the court for the last time as an Atlanta Hawks player.

Trae Young leaves mid-game after his trade announcement 🥲



He leaves the court for the final time as a Hawk… pic.twitter.com/k5EgSjQkP7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2026

Reports indicate that the franchise and the guard were not on the same page, so a separation was imminent. Young is being sent to the team he wanted to play for. The franchise worked with Young’s agents, Aaron Mintz, Drew Morrison, and Austin Brown, to complete the trade. The prediction was that Young would no longer be with the team after they refused to offer him a contract extension.

Young has played in only 10 games this season due to several recent injuries. Earlier this season, he suffered a right MCL sprain, which has hampered his ability to play effectively. He is currently sidelined with a right quad contusion, which has kept him off the floor for the past five games.

After the game, which ended in a Hawks victory, 117-100, Hawks coach Quin Snyder responded to inquiries about the trade but stated he was not at liberty to discuss the transaction.

“I know you all have questions for me that right now I’m not at liberty to talk about or answer.”

In his limited play this season, Young has averaged 19.3 points, 8.9 assists, and 1.5 rebounds while playing 28 minutes per game. His shooting percentages are 41.5% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range. Young has career averages of 25.2 points and 9.8 assists per game, leading the NBA in assists last season with 11.6 per game.

