Transform Your Text Into Speech with Texttalky

Text-to-speech platforms have grown in popularity. For starters, it’s made material far more accessible for those with learning disabilities or those who aren’t proficient in a particular language.

Furthermore, it’s helped an older segment of the population be able to consume the information they access on the internet. Additionally, it’s made the consumption of information from books and PDFs far easier to access.

As text-to-speech has boomed, so have the platforms from which to use it. TexTalky AI Text-to-Speech is a leader in its space, and for a limited time, a lifetime subscription to the service is available for just $37. That’s a savings of 93% from its MSRP ($540).

With this program, you’re able to turn any text or script into a lifelike female or male voice in just three easy steps. It uses the latest cloud-based AI technology offered by Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon, and it covers more than 120 international languages and accents. Share files quickly and easily by exporting MP3, OOG, or WAV files.

“I’m really impressed with TexTalky! It’s so easy to use and I love the wide range of voices to choose from. The app makes it so easy to turn any text into a lifelike human voice. I would definitely recommend this app to anyone looking for an easy way to create text-to-speech synthesis,” Great Tools writes in its 5-star review.

With TexTalky, all it takes is mere seconds to convert your text to speech. Regular updates to the program are provided with your purchase, and TexTalky is supported by all browsers. There’s no limit to the devices that can be used with this product.

There are many uses for text-to-speech programs, as they’ve been implemented in all aspects of daily life. TexTalky is one of the most trusted in its space, as many have found it beneficial. Purchase it today.

