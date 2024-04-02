Black Conservatives Push Back Against Biden’s Recognition of Transgender Day of Visibility

Some famous Black conservatives clashed with President Joe Biden recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility.

Biden took to Twitter to acknowledge Mar. 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility, which also happened to be Easter Sunday in 2024. He first issued a proclamation on Mar. 29, also Good Friday, calling on “all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.”

Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans:



I see you.



You are made in the image of God, and you're worthy of respect and dignity. pic.twitter.com/ihvsJrXEyd — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2024

Biden first proclaimed transgender visibility in 2021. However, after the day overlapped on the calendar with one of Christianity’s holiest celebrations, prominent conservatives accused Biden of being insensitive. Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Issac, a self-proclaimed devout Christian and strong conservative, used Twitter to encourage people not to “lose focus” on the meaning behind the Easter holiday. “They want you to hate! This helps no one and only promotes division. They know exactly what they are doing.. we should be angry but shouldn’t lose the spirit of what tomorrow means!” Isaac wrote in a now-deleted post.

“Don’t lose focus. Because He is Risen there is hope for all.”

R&B singer and actor Tyrese even jumped on the bandwagon by calling Biden and the work of his administration “a reach.” “I swear, man, y’all are just really, really, really taking things too far……. Whoever you met within your board room and signed off on this failed political chess move really really need to be fired…..,” the singer wrote in a lengthy Instagram post with the comments turned off.

“Pick up your Bible, Mr. President…Jesus doesn’t do politics…. Jesus is not a Democrat or Republican. Jesus is not to be used for political agendas or gains…..”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) spoke out on his disdain for Biden’s celebration, calling the decision “outrageous and Abhorrent” followed by saying “Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter.”

Issac later backtracked on his initial statement after realizing Biden celebrated Transgender Day of Visibility in the same fashion in 2023. “In the name of fairness Biden did recognize the day last year when it didn’t fall on (Easter)! That’s important, and to me, releases the administration from the allegation on intentionality!” Isaac wrote, according to Outkick.

“Instead of deleting the tweet like it never happened, this is my good-faith retraction, lol. The message is the same. Keep focused on what Resurrection Sunday Is all about. Christ defeating sin and death for all people who would believe.”

But not everyone feels the same. LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD released a statement saying that there are ways to do both – celebrate Easter and support the trans community. “The date of Easter moves each year, while Trans Day of Visibility is always recognized on March 31, but this year right-wing politicians and talking heads are using the coincidental timing to overshadow the hope and joy that Easter represents,” Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO, said.