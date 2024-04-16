Uncategorized by Jeroslyn JoVonn Transgender Star Bobrisky Gets 6 Months In Jail For Throwing Nigerian Money A popular transgender woman in Nigeria has been sentenced to six months in jail for throwing money during a film premiere.









Bobrisky was arrested last month after she allegedly “sprayed” or threw money during the premiere of “Ajakaju” at Film One Circle Mall in the upmarket Lagos district of Lekki, BBC reports. Known as “spraying,” the practice is common in Nigeria at weddings and celebrations, where people throw banknotes as a sign of appreciation.

However, it is still illegal to do as the naira falls onto the ground and can be stepped on, which is deemed disrespectful in the West African country. The conviction holds a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

Authorities swiftly arrested and charged Bobrisky after she threw the money in celebration of the highly awaited film by actress and producer Eniola Ajao. Videos were shared across social media, showing the influencer, who has over five million followers, “spraying” for the banknotes during the public event.

Bobrisky claims she was unaware that the practice was illegal.

“I am a social media influencer with 5 million followers … I wish I can be given a second chance to use my platform to educate my followers against the abuse of the naira,” she told the judge, via The Star.

Many are criticizing the conviction and calling out the conservative country for its history of harsh treatment against the LGBTQ+ community, including the banning of same-sex relations. Human rights lawyer Festus Ogon has questioned why Bobrisky was “singled out” by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency for the offense and not the others throwing naira.

“Selective enforcement of the law is a problem in Nigeria,” Ogun said.

Presiding Judge Abimbola Awogboro believes Brobrisky’s conviction will deter others from participating in the illegal practice.

“Enough of people mutilating and tampering with our currencies. It has to stop,” Awogboro said.