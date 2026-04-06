American Travelers Who Accept Vouchers After Canceled Flights May Be Entitled To Full Refunds—Here’s How To Claim Them

Recent research shows roughly one in five Americans who had a flight canceled in the past two years accepted a travel voucher—even though federal rules now require airlines to issue automatic cash refunds in most cases.

Under the Biden administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) finalized sweeping airline refund rules in April 2024, giving travelers a legal right to a cash refund if their flight is canceled, significantly delayed, or downgraded. But many travelers whose flights were canceled in recent years have opted for less, according to Altitudes Magazine.

Instead of vouchers, miles, or flight credits, travelers are entitled to full refunds. Here’s how to claim them.

Before contacting the airline or filing a complaint, gather key documentation to avoid delays or denial. This includes booking confirmation and ticket number, boarding passes (digital or physical), and any cancellation or delay notices with timestamps. Travelers should also collect receipts for out-of-pocket expenses like hotels, meals, or alternate transportation, along with the name and ID of any gate agent who offered a voucher. Keep a written record of any verbal promises made at the gate or over the phone.

It’s important to note that if a gate agent offers a voucher and a traveler signs an agreement accepting it, they may be giving up their right to a cash refund. Always read the terms carefully before signing. If you’re unsure, ask for time to review—or decline the voucher and request a cash refund instead.

Claiming compensation typically involves several steps, and following through on all of them can significantly improve your chances of getting a full refund. Start by requesting a cash refund directly through the airline’s portal within 24 hours, clearly citing DOT rules. If denied or ignored after a week, contact the airline’s customer relations department with a formal complaint. Next, file a complaint with the DOT’s Aviation Consumer Protection portal, which requires a response and adds regulatory pressure.

If applicable, file an EU261 claim for flights connected to the EU. As a final step, you can dispute the charge with your credit card issuer if the airline still refuses a valid refund. The DOT requires airlines to process refunds within seven business days for credit card purchases and 20 days for cash or check. Missing these deadlines can be reported as a violation.

To maximize the claim, pay for flights with a credit card—chargebacks are the strongest tool if an airline delays or refuses a refund. Always screenshot key updates with timestamps, as timing can impact the case. Check the DOT Customer Service Dashboard before accepting alternatives, since airlines vary in what they offer for delays. Use third-party claims services like AirHelp or ClaimCompass selectively, as they take a percentage of payouts.

For faster results, consider filing both DOT and EU261 complaints (if eligible), creating more pressure on the airline to respond. Avoid common mistakes that can jeopardize your claim. Don’t sign voucher agreements without reading the fine print, as they may waive your right to a refund. File your claim promptly, as waiting too long can lead to denial.

Be sure to document the reason for the cancellation, especially if the airline cites “extraordinary circumstances,” and request written proof if needed. Don’t assume a rebooking cancels your eligibility for compensation, particularly under EU261. Also, check if the flight was a codeshare, as multiple airlines may share responsibility, which provides additional avenues to file a claim.

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