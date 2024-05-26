Travis Scott In Brawl With Cher’s Boyfriend, Music Exec Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, At Cannes Afterparty

Hip-hop star Travis Scott got into a fight with Cher’s boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, during a party at the Cannes Film Festival, according to videos shared by media outlets including Entertainment Tonight, TMZ, and Page Six.

Scott, 33, and Edwards, 38, and Cher, 78, all attended New York City nightclub owner Richie Akiva’s “The After” party on the night of May 23, at a private villa following the AmfAR Gala, People reports.

Edwards’ friend Tyga was also at the event, along with Future, Evan Ross, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Jonas, and other high-profile guests.

During the night, guests got up to DJ, and the fight happened when Tyga, 34, and Scott were both on stage behind the DJ booth, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The video footage captured by PageSix shows Scott and Edwards throwing punches on stage near the DJ booth, accompanied by a heated exchange between the two. Tyga reportedly stayed behind the DJ booth during the altercation and did not get involved in the physical fight.

The exact details of what sparked the fistfight remain unclear. Witnesses have not reported who initiated the physical contact or the specific reason behind the argument.

Both Scott and Tyga share a romantic history with reality TV personality and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, 26. Scott and Jenner, who had an on-and-off relationship from 2017 until their final split in 2022, share two children: daughter Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2. Tyga dated “The Kardashians” star on and off for two years before they officially ended their relationship in April 2017.

Edwards, according to his latest job history, served as the vice president of A&R at Def Jam Records. He is also well-known for his previous relationship with model and reality star Amber Rose. The couple began dating in 2018 and welcomed their son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, in 2019. Their relationship ended in 2021. Edwards has been dating Cher since November 2022.

Despite the dramatic events, both Scott and Edwards seemed to have avoided serious injury, and the situation was eventually diffused. Security and party organizers intervened to separate the two.

According to reports, Scott left the party shortly after the incident, while Edwards and Tyga remained until late in the night. Earlier in the evening, Cher had performed at the AmfAR Gala, which raises money for research to end HIV and AIDS.

