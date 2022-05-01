Travis Scott To Headline Festival 1 Year, 1 Day After Astroworld Tragedy That Killed 10

Travis Scott has reportedly landed his first headlining deal since the Astroworld tragedy last year that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured hundreds others.

The Primavera Sound’s upcoming festival in São Paulo, Brazil, has announced Scott as its headlining act, scheduled for Nov. 6, 2022; one year and one day since the Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, 2021, according to Rolling Stone. Primavera Sound São Paulo reps refused to comment. Other artists performing at the 2-day festival include JPEGMAFIA, Arctic Monkeys, and Lorde.

The mass casualty incident at Astroworld occured when a crowd surge flared during Scott’s act at the close of the festival. More than 50,000 bodies filled the audience, many of whom were seen stampeding their way into the event after failed security measures around the perimeter. Ten people were killed as a result of compression asphyxia, including 9-year-old Ezra Blount, and over 300 were treated at a local hospital.

Scott was hit with nearly 500 lawsuits, which were consolidated into one massive civil case totaling over $2 billion in damages. The current status of the lawsuit is at a standstill, following standard procedure.

“Right now, they are going to fight over the evidence. That’s normal. That is going to go on for a while,” said an ABC13 legal analyst.

The 30-year-old rapper had since remained out of the public eye, until March when he was seen performing at a private pre-Oscars party in Bel Air, California, and the announcement of his Project HEAL, an effort to focus on community philanthropy and investment.

Primavera Sound São Paulo revealed the official festival lineup a few days after Scott’s latest single and music video drop of Hold That Heat on April 21, his first release in collaboration with rapper Future and producer Southside, since Astroworld.

The Cactus Jack rapper is set to headline additional summer festivals yet to be announced, according to the outlet. His first major public appearance is scheduled for next weekend on May 7 at Miami nightclub E11even, for an upcoming Formula 1 Grand Prix event.