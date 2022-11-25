Treat Yourself To Year-Long Savings On Essentials with this Awesome Black Friday Deal.

Sam’s Club is responsible for helping usher in the bulk-shopping experience that’s become commonplace nearly everywhere.

The first Sam’s Club opened in 1983. Now, you don’t have to travel far to come across one of the nearly 600 warehouses located in the United States and Puerto Rico. The beauty of Sam’ Club lies in that you can purchase everything from large-screen 4K televisions to tires for your vehicles at their locations And if you can’t find an item in a store, there’s a good bet you can find it online.

Take advantage of this price drop on a Sam’s Club membership this Black Friday and purchase a one-year subscription for just $19.99. That’s a savings of more than 50% from its MSRP ($50).

You’ll receive a complementary card with the purchase of a one-year membership. The offer is available only to new members in the United States. Membership must be activated within 30 days, and it’s valid for one year from the activation date.

While members unlock a world of deals on thousands of items, the benefits aren’t exclusive to products sold by Sam’s Club. Members can also access discounts on rental cars, hotels (up to 60%), live events, attractions and movies, among other things.

More than 1,600 verified purchasers have rated this deal 5 stars.

“The price, and the fact that I can add my daughter. The prices on baby clothes are great, so that will definitely be a bonus for her!” writes verified purchaser Lori Snow.

This time of year, people spend a reasonable amount of time shopping for gifts or food for holiday gatherings. With Sam’s Club’s vast offerings, it’s a one-stop shop that will cut down on additional trips to the store. So take advantage of this Black Friday deal and purchase a one-year membership to Sam’s Club.

Prices subject to change.