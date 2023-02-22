Former NBA Player, Trevor Ariza Turns In Guns After Wife Was Granted Temporary Restraining Order

Earlier this month, Anderson went to court after accusing Ariza of being abusive toward her during their marriage and shared pictures of the alleged abuse. She asked the court for protection, stating that she feared for her safety after filing paperwork asking for a divorce.

She said that the former NBA journeyman “engaged in acts of extreme physical abuse towards me.”

She also stated that, during their marriage, “He was verbally and emotionally abusive to me. Some of the abuse occurred in the presence of our children.”

Anderson mentioned that she is financially dependent on Ariza.