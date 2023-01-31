Trevor Noah Shares His Preparation for Hosting The 2023 Grammys: ‘This Is Going to Be the Biggest Year’

Trevor Noah is hosting the Grammy Awards for the third consecutive year Sunday and the comedian is telling BLACK ENTERPRISE how he’s preparing for the big show.

The comedian is fresh off ending his successful reign on The Daily Show and is getting back to business in a major way. The 65th Grammy Awards could make for some legendary live TV moments.

With it being his third year hosting music’s biggest night, Noah feels confident in entertaining the live audience in Los Angeles and the millions who will watch worldwide.

“I put the same amount of effort into every show that I do,” Noah tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “The team is a really well-oiled machine at this point, so I’m lucky to be a part of it.”

After a year of chart-topping album releases, the list of 2023 nominees puts major contenders against each other for the night’s biggest awards, including Album and Song of the Year. Even Noah is excited to find out who will take home which award.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen this many what I would call, like, big mainstream names in the Album of the Year category before,” Noah says. “So, I mean, it’s really tense, and it’s exciting because, at the end of the day, it’s a celebration.”

With Beyoncé and Adele both nominated for Album of the Year, the two singers are headed for a rematch following Adele’s win for Album of the Year in 2017. Elsewhere, Beyoncé could make history as the most awarded person in Grammy history depending on how made categories she wins for her 2022 album, Renaissance.

“It is about to be a whole debate,” Noah jokes. .

“It isn’t just Adele and Beyoncé , but it’s also going to be will Beyoncé become the most awarded person? Not just performer, but person in Grammy history? And I think if she wins four awards, that happens.”

The 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena airs Sunday, February 5, at 8 to 11:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS and on Paramount +.