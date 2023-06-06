Trey Songz Sued for $10M For Allegedly Exposing A Woman’s Breast

R&B crooner Trey Songz is facing yet another lawsuit.

According to Rolling Stone, the award-winning singer faces a $10 million lawsuit filed against him, accusing the singer of sexual battery and assault. A listed Jane Doe claimed the “Gotta Go” singer groped and exposed her breast at a pool party.

The latest incident was captured on video obtained by TMZ. It was revealed last year in April 2022. The incident occurred 10 years ago, in August 2013, at the Foxwoods Resort Casino on the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation reservation in Connecticut. The alleged victim was a business analyst at the time for a local liquor distributor. The singer was in attendance to host an event, and “Jane Doe” stated that she wanted to take a picture with him when the incident happened. When the situation occurred, the woman said she felt “ashamed, embarrassed, and anxious” about whether her colleagues saw her breasts.

The woman’s attorney told the media outlet the incident was “disturbing” and the music industry must be held accountable.

Her attorney, George Vrabeck, told Rolling Stone that the incident is a “harsh reminder” that the music industry must be held accountable. “Entities such as Atlantic Records and key executives like Kevin Liles must reassess their obligations toward ensuring the safety and dignity of everyone at any event associated with their artists,” he stated. “My client demands transparency, accountability, and a prioritization of safety over profits.”

This news comes after Trey Songz accepted a plea deal in April 2023 for an alleged attack at a New York City bowling alley; in exchange, he was mandated to take anger management classes.

On May 2, 2023, the singer pleaded guilty to a single disorderly conduct violation after being accused of repeatedly punching a woman in the face. He also dragged her by the hair inside the bathroom of the NYC bowling alley in October 2022, according to a report by TMZ.