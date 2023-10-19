Trey Songz Sued For Allegedly Having ‘Nonconsensual’ Sex With 2 Women

Trey Songz has been sued by two women who claimed the rapper performed nonconsensual sexual acts on them at his August 2015 birthday party in his Los Angeles mansion.

The singer is accused of sexual assault and battery according to legal documents, TMZ reported. Songz allegedly took advantage of the women after inviting them to his mansion in June 2015 after they attended his concert.

Songz’s attorney, Michael Freedman, called the suit “yet another example of nearly decade-old allegations being repurposed to take advantage of California’s constitutionally questionable new lookback window.”

The women maintained contact with the hitmaker, who invited them to attend his birthday party at his Los Angeles home in August. According to the lawsuit, there were fewer men at the event than women at the birthday bash.

Upon arriving at the birthday party, the plaintiffs claim Songz confiscated their cellphones and locked them away in a safe after they gave a password to enter the building. They accused the “I Invented Sex” crooner of forcing them to drink alcohol “under duress.” The women noted that the liquor bottles weren’t sealed and could have possibly been spiked with drugs based on how they felt after drinking a “moderate” amount.

Songz allegedly led them to a bedroom, where they claimed they woke up to see the naked singer forcing himself on them. One woman claimed he performed nonconsensual oral sex on her. The other woman alleged Songz forced his fingers inside her vagina and bit her nipple.

The plaintiffs said they declined to shower with Songz following a demand to get in the tub with him. According to the lawsuit, Songz was enraged by their rejection and yelled for them to leave the mansion.

“You are little f****** girls, get the f*** out of my house.”

“We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court,” Freedman said. Songz has faced similar allegations, including one involving Keke Palmer in 2015.

The Virginia native has been off the music scene since his Back Home album in 2020. His net worth is around $12 million, according to Sportskeeda.