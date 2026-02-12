November 9 Trial Date Set For Migos Rapper’s Alleged Killer

Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of killing Migos member Takeoff, has been given a trial date, according to the suspect’s attorney.

According to Click2Houston, the 36-year-old will stand trial for his alleged role in the killing of Takeoff, nee Kirsnick Khari Ball, in 2022. Clark’s attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, confirmed the trial date is set for Nov. 9. Jury selection will convene Nov. 5.

The incident took place at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston at approximately 2:40 a.m., Nov. 1. Takeoff was there with his Migos bandmate, Quavo, as they were in Houston celebrating the birthday of Jas Prince, son of legendary Rap-A-Lot Records owner, J. Prince.

A video allegedly captures Clark pointing and then firing a gun at several people. Takeoff and two other people were hit by bullets, although the video does not show the actual shooting. Investigators disclosed that they found Clark’s fingerprints on a wine bottle that was left at the scene. Takeoff died at the scene, while the other two people who were shot were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. Both survived the shooting.

Joshua “Wash” Washington, Quavo’s assistant, and a 24-year-old woman were identified as the people shot.

Clark, a local Houston DJ known as DJ Pat, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2022, and charged with the crime. Prosecutors revealed during a hearing, according to ABC13 News, that he had applied for an emergency passport before the arrest. Authorities also stated that Clark had a large amount of cash when he was apprehended. Papers he filed for an expedited passport were also on his person, and the DJ had a flight booked to Mexico.

At the time of his arrest, his attorney provided a statement to the media outlet, asserting that Clark is innocent of the charges.

“There is a lot of investigation that needs to be done,” Quinones-Hollins said. “So, we just ask that everyone keep an open mind and let the system do its part and let the Constitution do its part, and that is, right now he’s innocent until he’s proven guilty.”

