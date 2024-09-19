Trill On Wheels Expands With Brunch Tour To Celebrate Houston Hip-Hop And Black-Owned Businesses

A popular Houston interactive attraction that continues to reel in tourists and amplifying the city’s rich history and Black business scene has expanded its offerings.

Trill On Wheels is the nation’s premier hip-hop pedal bike experience that celebrates Houston culture and hip-hop contributions. Launched in 2021, the party bike offers a two-hour cruise through Houston with stops at various Black-owned businesses, while guests enjoy cocktails and hookah.

Designed to celebrate the Houston way of life, each bike is designed to highlight the city’s car culture through a “Candy Paint” mural of hip-hop hometown heroes and the neighborhoods they represent. The bikes also have Swanga rims wrapped in vogue tires and Houston’s signature bass blasting out the speakers.

The lively experience has made Trill On Wheels a go-to tourist attraction that visitors place at the top of their lists. Now the new EADO Hip-Hop Brunch Tour offers guests a fun-filled way of trying out staple brunch stops in Houston.

Trill On Wheels is currently based in Houston’s historic Third Ward neighborhood, EADO, and has plans to expand to Fourth Ward. The tour experience combines the talent of Houston-born entertainers with a touch of light fitness. Those celebrated include Beatking, Slim Thug, and Lil Keke.

What started as just one single bike in a shipping container to a facility “is a testament to our team’s dedication, meeting high expectations, and providing a world-class experience for our riders,” the company said on its website.

“Team Trill” is led by a husband and wife team with two young children.

“As true fans of Hip-Hop culture, hosting epic game nights and being “outside,” we wanted to create an experience that we’d enjoy ourselves and pass on to our baby boy one day,” the couple said. “After a year of prayer, research, and pure, unfiltered hustle, Trill On Wheels was formed, and we couldn’t be more proud!”

Trill On Wheels has served over 30,000 tourists who have contributed over $700,000 to local Black-owned businesses, helping to revitalize Houston’s economy. Be sure to check out Trill On Wheels during your next visit to Houston and don’t forget to BYOB!

