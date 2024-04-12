Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Trina Happy To Share Her ‘Wisdom’ As Part Of Femme It Forward’s New MUSE Mentorship Program Heather Lowery's Femme It Forward launched a new mentorship program that amplifies the next generation of female creatives in music.









Heather Lowery’s Femme It Forward (FIF) has launched a new mentorship program that’s all about amplifying the next generation of female creatives in music.

On Wednesday, April 10, Lowery announced the launch of “MUSE” (Musicians Uplifting Stars Everyday), her organization’s new mentorship program aimed at guiding emerging female artists and creatives in the music industry. Rappers Trina, Rapsody, and singer/actress Amber Riley will serve as MUSE Mentors alongside the program’s Advisors, Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu, and Teyana Taylor.

“Every day is a journey of growth and evolution, and I approach it with an open heart, taking each moment as it comes. I work every day to make a meaningful impact beyond my music,” Trina told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“Through Heather’s MUSE program, I’m thrilled to share the wisdom and experience I’ve gained over the years with a new generation of artists who are eager to leave their mark on this world. True success isn’t just about accolades; it’s about the lives you inspire and uplift along the way.”

Led by FIF’s Founder and President, Live Nation Partner Heather Lowery, MUSE will seamlessly integrate FIF’s ongoing Next Gem Femme mentorship program to support women of color executives and entrepreneurs on successful paths into the entertainment sector.

“I am elated to expand Femme It Forward’s mentorship endeavors with the launch of “MUSE” (Musicians Uplifting Stars Everyday), a new Mentorship Program specifically created to guide and advise emerging female artists and creatives in the music industry,” Lowery said.

“This is yet another impactful way to pass the torch to the next generation of women in music so we can continue to rise together.”

Lowery recruited the group of female powerhouses in music to guide MUSE mentees through moderated conversation, unique Q&A sessions, and hands-on mentorship opportunities. Badu praises the initiative for serving as the starting foundation for a growing circle of sisters in music.

“Heather’s MUSE is creating a powerful circle of women from different backgrounds and across multiple generations,” Badu said. “I am choosing to share my legacy by becoming a MUSE advisor to encourage and educate this circle and help the next generation become an improvement on the design that precedes them.”

Adding to the advisory team is a group of acclaimed artists and creatives, including the producer and songwriter duo Nova Wav; singer, songwriter, and producer Nija; songwriter and artist Jozzy; and four-time Grammy-winning engineer Ann Mincieli. The MUSE mentors will work in pairs, with rapper Rapsody being matched with Brittany Carter, Trina working alongside Kaliii, and Amber Riley paired with Jane Handcock.

Music created from Femme It Forward’s MUSE Labs will be included in the organization’s second Big Femme Energy music compilation album coming later this year.

