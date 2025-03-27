Travel and Leisure by Jeroslyn JoVonn Trinidad And Tobago Joins Colombia, Jamaica, Guyana, And More On The U.S. Level 3 Travel Advisory List The U.S. is urging Americans to reconsider travel to Trinidad and Tabgo as the country extends its State of Emergency.







Trinidad and Tobago has been added to the U.S. Level 3 travel advisory list, joining countries like Pakistan, Egypt, Colombia, Jamaica, Guyana, and others.

Bangladesh, Guyana, New Caledonia, and Macau have also been added to the list of countries in which U.S. travelers are urged to reconsider visiting due to growing security concerns, Travel and Tour World reported. The advisory, issued in response to rising violent crime and a nationwide State of Emergency, places Trinidad and Tobago alongside destinations flagged for terrorism, civil unrest, and limited consular support.

The travel advisory was issued after Trinidad and Tobago extended its State of Emergency through April 2025 due to “heightened risks of terrorism and kidnapping.” Under the ongoing SOE, Trinidadian authorities have the power to arrest individuals suspected of illegal activity and conduct searches of both public and private properties.

“On December 30, 2024, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago (GOTT) declared a nationwide State of Emergency (SOE),” the State Department website reads. “This is due to ongoing criminal activity that could threaten public safety. On January 13, 2025, Parliament extended the SOE until April 2025.”

The State of Emergency was initially declared in December. The State Department advises Americans traveling to Trinidad and Tobago to purchase travel insurance, avoid displaying signs of wealth such as jewelry, and remain cautious of online dating scams, among other safety precautions.

“Foreigners and a U.S. legal permanent resident have been recent victims of kidnapping,” the advisory warned. “Violence and shootings occur regularly in some areas of Port of Spain.”

Due to security risks, U.S. government employees stationed in Trinidad and Tobago are restricted from traveling to specific areas on the island, including:

Laventille

The southern end of Charlotte Street between Oxford Street and Park Street (past the General Hospital)

Piccadilly Street

Besson Street

Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queens’ Park Savannah

After dark:

Downtown Port of Spain

Fort George overlook and all beaches

The advisory says common violent crime include:

Murder

Robbery

Assault

Sexual assault

Home invasion

Kidnapping

The classification comes at a crucial time, coinciding with the twin-island nation’s peak tourism season. The designation raises concerns about a potential drop in international visitors and undermines traveler confidence in the safety of the popular Caribbean destination. A decline in tourism could also pose significant risks to the country’s overall economy.

