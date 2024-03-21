Trinidad James And Saucony Prepare Release Of Next Sneaker Collaboration

Former platinum Def Jam recording artist Trinidad James is releasing another sneaker collaboration with Saucony that is slated to be released in April 2024.

According to Complex, the “All Gold Everything” rapper, through his partnership with his label, Hommewrk and Saucony, has debuted a new Saucony Spot-Bilt Sonic Low sneaker labeled “Coach’s Shoe” that will be available for purchase on April 5. The sneaker has a dirty white look to them with the Spot-Bilt logo having a metallic gold color. It looks like a throwback sneaker from the 1980s.

The sneaker tongue is emblazoned with the Hommewrk logo, and the bottom of the soles has Spot-Bilt by Saucony written on one foot. The other foot sports the phrase “Give Em Hell,” both in maroon. The footwear comes out less than a year after James showed off Hommewrk’s Spot-Bilt Sonic Highs in August during an episode of Complex’s “Full-Size Run.”

The sneakers will be available for purchase on the Saucony website in two weeks and will retail for $140.

Footwear Plus Magazine reports that this sneaker is the remixed version of its Jazz 81 low-top sneaker and is meant to pay homage to women in sports. The insole showcases various women’s hairstyles that are vital to their identity.

James, who was once signed to Def Jam in 2012, released his debut single for the recording label, “All Gold Everything,” and went platinum (At least one million units sold) as his song reached No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Although he had a platinum single, he was dropped from the label in 2014 because he never turned in an album. He has virtually disappeared from the music scene and hasn’t dropped any new music, at least not commercially. But he did drop two freestyles last year on his YouTube channel, “567 Freestyle” and “OFF WITH HIS HEAD (Paris Freestyle).”