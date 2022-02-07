Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity Becomes Highest-Paid Player in National Women’s Soccer League History

The daughter of an NBA Hall of Famer has achieved a record in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Trinity Rodman, who is the daughter of former Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls Dennis Rodman, has signed the richest player deal in the history of the NWSL.

According to ESPN, Rodman, the youngest player to ever be drafted into the NWSL, has extended the initial deal she signed as a rookie last year through the 2024 season with an option for 2025. This contract makes her the highest-paid athlete in the history of the NWSL. She plays for the Washington Spirit, current NWSL champions.

Reportedly, Rodman has signed with the Spirit for four years. The deal is worth more than $1.1 million.

The Wahington Post reported that the 19-year-old forward was named the league’s Rookie of the Year after helping the Spirit win the league championship. She was also given the U.S. Soccer’s Young Player of the Year award and was invited to play on the national team.